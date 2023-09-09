Punit Goenka: SAT postpones ZEEL chief's plea against SEBI order; next hearing on...1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Securities Appellate Tribunal postpones final hearing on plea challenging SEBI order barring Zee Entertainment executives
The Securities Appellate Tribunal(SAT) adjourned the final hearing on a plea challenging a Sebi confirmatory order against Zee Entertainment Enterprises' chiefs. Sebi order barred ZEEL's Punit Goenka and Shubhash Chandra from holding any key positions in the company and other organisations. Now the order will be heard on September 13, reported PTI.