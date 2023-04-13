Home / Companies / News /  Punit Goenka settles matter with Sebi
MUMBAI : Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday settled a matter with the Securities AND Exchange Board of India by paying 50.7 lakh in a case pertaining alleged violation of insider trading regulations. 

This comes after Sebi in its investigation found that certain information was Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) was not disclosed by the media entertainment company.  

Essentially, unpublished price sensitive information" refers to any information, relating to a company or its securities, directly or indirectly, that is not generally available which upon becoming generally available, is likely to materially affect the price of the securities and shall, ordinarily including but not restricted to, information relating to financial results, dividends, mergers, demergers, business expansions, delisting , acquisitions, change in capital structure etc.   

The order stated that Goenka allegedly failed to put in place adequate internal controls within the company to identify UPSI and failed to identify the said information as UPSI.   

In September 2020, ZEE announced the launch of Cinema 2 Home Service, ZEEPLEX which is a pay per view service. It was a new content consumption medium for consumers and film distribution model. ZEEPLEX gave the consumers flexibility and convenience, to watch their favourite films in the comfort of their homes. 

According to the market regulator, this information relating to the launch of ZEEPLEX was a positive news about the company’s expansion plans which was announced during the Covid-19 pandemic and was found as being price sensitive information under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.

Under the PIT Regulations, it is stated that ... “The Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director or such other analogous person of a listed company, intermediary or fiduciary shall put in place adequate and effective system of internal controls to ensure compliance with the requirements given in these regulations to prevent insider trading." 

After receiving a show cause notice from Sebi, Goenka filed an application for settlement. The said application was filed by the Applicant (in this case Goenka) wherein it was proposed to SEBI to settle the instant proceedings, without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, through a settlement order. 

Priyanka Gawande
Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
