Punit Goenka settles matter with Sebi2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 08:02 PM IST
- Goenka paid ₹50.7 lakh to settle a case pertaining to alleged violations of insider trading rules
MUMBAI : Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday settled a matter with the Securities AND Exchange Board of India by paying ₹50.7 lakh in a case pertaining alleged violation of insider trading regulations.
