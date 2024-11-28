Shareholders vote out Punit Goenka as Zee director

  • Goenka will continue as CEO. However, for the first time since Subhash Chandra founded Zee in 1992, none of his family members remain on the board of any of the four listed Zee companies.

Varun Sood
Published28 Nov 2024, 11:28 PM IST
Punit Goenka lost the vote by a slender margin—while 50.4% of shareholders rejected his candidature, 49.5% voted in favour. (Mint)
Punit Goenka lost the vote by a slender margin—while 50.4% of shareholders rejected his candidature, 49.5% voted in favour. (Mint)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s Punit Goenka on Thursday failed to secure shareholders’ approval to continue as director on the company’s board. However, he will continue as chief executive officer (CEO) of India’s largest media and entertainment conglomerate.

Goenka’s ouster marks an end to his nearly two-decade journey on the board of Zee since he was inducted in January 2005. Significantly, this implies that for the first time since Subhash Chandra founded the company in 1992, none of his family members remain on the board of any of the four listed Zee companies.

Goenka lost the vote by a slender margin—while 50.4% of shareholders rejected his candidature, 49.5% voted in favour.

The board of Zee had recommended Goenka as Zee director on 18 October; however, a month later, he stepped down as managing director, while offering to continue as CEO. Goenka said he wanted to focus entirely on his operational responsibilities. It may be noted that directorships need to be approved by shareholders, while the board is free to select the CEO.

Also read: ZEE5 sees traction from tier-two, three markets as regional content soars

Chandra, who owns 3.99% in Zee along with his family, is chairman-emeritus, but is not on the Zee board. None of the family members are on the boards of Zee Media Ltd and Zee Learn Ltd.

Shareholders' decision

Shareholders of Dish TV India rejected the candidature of managing director Jawahar Goel, Chandra’s younger brother, for the board in 2022. Yes Bank Ltd blew the bugle for investor revolt at Dish TV in September 2021 when, unhappy over how the company was run, it demanded a board reconstitution, including appointing seven directors. Yes Bank had hoped to recover the money it had lent to Chandra by selling Dish TV to a new owner. Over the last three years, Dish TV has repeatedly rebuffed investor demands to call a special shareholder meeting, even as investors have removed 20 directors. In February 2023, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) ordered insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn, after Yes Bank filed a petition over non-payment of dues.

On 27 November, Mint reported, citing people aware of the matter, that officials of Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) informed Zee executives at a shareholder outreach programme that they would not back another five-year term for Goenka as managing director.

Also read: Chandra not cooperating in Zee fund diversion probe, Sebi complains to SAT

At Zee’s annual general meeting earlier in the day, Goenka addressed shareholders’ concerns, outlining strategies for growth and updates on ongoing legal challenges. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to navigating the evolving media landscape while creating long-term value for stakeholders. He outlined Zee’s goal of achieving 8-10% revenue growth and an 18-20% margin over the next three years. While television remains the largest contributor to both revenue and margin, he stated that digital and music businesses are poised for faster growth.

However, his candidature as director failed to secure sufficient votes, and Zee informed the stock exchanges of the outcome of voting late at night.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:28 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsShareholders vote out Punit Goenka as Zee director

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,167.00
    03:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.75 (-2.73%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.80
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.83%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,437.45
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.1 (1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    239.10
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    9.1 (3.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    551.45
    03:47 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    7.9 (1.45%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,896.45
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40.05 (0.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,455.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -7.6 (-0.22%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,991.45
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -481.35 (-7.44%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,427.95
    03:55 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -77.55 (-5.15%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,128.60
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -59.3 (-4.99%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    796.55
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -38.75 (-4.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    295.40
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    19.65 (7.13%)

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.88
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.32 (6.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.