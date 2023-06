The Punjab & Sind Bank's Board on Monday approved the raising of capital up to ₹750 crore through bonds in one or more tranches, as per a regulatory filing.

“Board of the Bank in its meeting held today i.e. on li11 June, 2023 has approved raising or capital up to an amount of Rs.750 crore through issuance of Base-Ill compliant Additional Tier-I Bonds or Tier-I I Bonds in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months," said Punjab & Sind Bank in its regulatory filing.

Punjab & Sind Bank posted double-digit growth of 32.03% YoY in net profit to ₹456.99 crore in Q4FY23. On the contrary, the bank's net interest income (NII) dipped by 1.97% YoY and sharply by 15.05% QoQ to ₹683.78 crore in the quarter.

In Q4FY23, the bank's provision and contingencies loss narrowed steeply to ₹57.12 crore as against ₹131.56 crore in Q4FY22 and ₹207.46 crore in Q3FY23.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came in at 6.97% in Q4FY23 as against 12.17% in Q4FY22 and 8.36% in Q3FY23. Net NPA stood at 1.84% in the quarter under review, compared to 2.74% in Q4FY22 and 2.02% in Q3FY23.

In its financial report, Punjab & Sind Bank revealed that it surpasses the targets in Priority Sector Advance which stands at 54.99% and Agriculture Advance at 20.67% of ANBC, as on March 2023, against the regulatory target of 40% and 18% respectively.

Additionally, credit to micro enterprises stands at 14.31 % of ANBC as of March 31, 2023, against the regulatory target of 7.50%.

The company's scrip ended 0.47 per cent to ₹31.95 on BSE.