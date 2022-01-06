OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Punjab govt forms high-level committee to probe lapses during PM's visit
The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a thorough probe into the "lapses" that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

The committee comprises Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma.

"In order to carry out a thorough probe into the lapses that occurred during the Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur yesterday, the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee," the spokesperson said.

The committee shall submit its report within three days, the spokesperson added.

The prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday, an incident the Union home ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

After this, Modi returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government was ready for an inquiry.

