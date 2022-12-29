Punjab Kings’ Mohit Burman keen on picking up franchise in women’s IPL

Burman said while it took Punjab Kings seven years to break even, the recent media rights auctions have helped ease cashflows. “We’ve been in this business for 14 years. In the beginning, it took a couple of years for people to believe in the product. And central revenues, which is the main part of the revenue stream, only kicked in after the 10th year when it went up again. After the 10th year, all the teams started to make money because the media rights went up quite a bit. Now with the new media rights going, I think every team is making money," he said.

