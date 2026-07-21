Punjab & Sind Bank targets $100 mn foreign funding, ₹4-trillion business by FY29, says CEO

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank has set a target of mobilizing $25 million through foreign currency non-resident (bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits under the Reserve Bank of India's special dispensation, managing director and chief executive Swarup Kumar Saha told Mint in an interview. It is also targeting another $75 million through overseas borrowings—including external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs)—taking its overall mobilization target to around $100 million, he added.
Saha said the bank aims to build a ₹4-trillion business by FY29 through an aggressive branch expansion strategy and a continued shift towards higher-yielding retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) lending.
Last month the RBI opened a temporary window for banks to raise FCNR(B) deposits and overseas borrowings without reserve requirements to augment foreign currency inflows.