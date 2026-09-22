Puravankara enters national capital region with ₹5,200-cr Greater Noida project

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd has entered the National Capital Region (NCR) with its first project in Greater Noida, spread across 13.44 acres and carrying a gross development value of ₹5,200 crore.
The real estate firm joins a growing list of Bengaluru- and Mumbai-based developers that have entered the NCR market in recent years, expanding beyond their traditional home markets.
Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said the entry into Delhi-NCR marks an important new chapter in the company's growth journey.