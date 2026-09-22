Puravankara enters national capital region with ₹5,200-cr Greater Noida project

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read22 Sep 2026, 01:43 PM IST
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Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara Ltd.
Summary
Puravankara's entry into NCR comes after Mumbai-based luxury home developer Oberoi Realty Ltd recently made a strong debut in Gurugram, with 8,109 crore of sales bookings from the launch of Three Sixty North, its maiden project in the NCR.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd has entered the National Capital Region (NCR) with its first project in Greater Noida, spread across 13.44 acres and carrying a gross development value of 5,200 crore.

The real estate firm joins a growing list of Bengaluru- and Mumbai-based developers that have entered the NCR market in recent years, expanding beyond their traditional home markets.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said the entry into Delhi-NCR marks an important new chapter in the company's growth journey.

“NCR is one of India's largest and most dynamic real estate markets, and we have been deliberate in identifying the right opportunity to establish our presence here,” Puravankara said.

The project, which has a saleable potential of 4.57 million sq ft, will be developed through Puravankara's subsidiary Prudential Housing and Infrastructure Development Ltd.

The proposed township is planned as an integrated industrial and urban ecosystem.

Also Read | NCR market will be as big or bigger than Mumbai for Oberoi Realty: Vikas Oberoi

Puravankara's entry into NCR comes after Mumbai-based luxury home developer Oberoi Realty Ltd recently made a strong debut in Gurugram, with 8,109 crore of sales bookings from the launch of Three Sixty North, its maiden project in the NCR.

“Greater Noida offers the combination of scale, infrastructure momentum and long-term demand that we look for when entering a new geography. With a 5,200 crore development opportunity, this is a meaningful first step towards building a strong presence in NCR while remaining disciplined in our approach to capital deployment and growth,” Puravankara added.

At 1:02 pm on Tuesday, shares of Puravankara traded at 216.50 apiece on the BSE, up 0.6%.

The Greater Noida land acquisition is the developer's largest land deal so far this fiscal year. Including this acquisition, Puravankara's FY27 business development across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru spans 10.74 million sq ft of saleable area and an estimated gross development value of 14,100 crore.

Puravankara will pursue new business development opportunities through a mix of outright acquisitions and joint development agreements as it selectively expands into new geographies.

“Greater Noida has seen substantial growth in sales and prices in recent times. The industrial policy of the Uttar Pradesh government has prompted many MNCs to set up their factories that has also propelled residential growth. The Jewar airport, of course, has added to this momentum,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman at property advisory Anarock Group.

Also Read | Embassy Developments to double down on luxury housing, says MD Aditya Virwani

NCR competition

For years, the NCR market was dominated by regional developers, as outside players stayed away amid perceptions of difficult approvals, a lack of transparency and an investor-dependent market.

“This has changed. There is better transparency, as a result of which most of the developers entering NCR are listed, established firms who want to expand and become pan-India players,” Kumar added.

Gurugram retained its position as the largest residential market in Delhi-NCR in the January-June period of 2026, accounting for 50% of new residential launches and 42% of total home sales, while Noida and Greater Noida consolidated their position as the region's second-largest housing market with 35% of total sales and 28% of new launches, according to a Knight Frank India report.

Also Read | Arnya, IPO-bound Casagrand form ₹750 cr housing platform

About the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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