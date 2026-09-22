Puravankara enters national capital region with ₹5,200-cr Greater Noida project

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd has entered the National Capital Region (NCR) with its first project in Greater Noida, spread across 13.44 acres and carrying a gross development value of ₹5,200 crore.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd has entered the National Capital Region (NCR) with its first project in Greater Noida, spread across 13.44 acres and carrying a gross development value of ₹5,200 crore.
The real estate firm joins a growing list of Bengaluru- and Mumbai-based developers that have entered the NCR market in recent years, expanding beyond their traditional home markets.
The real estate firm joins a growing list of Bengaluru- and Mumbai-based developers that have entered the NCR market in recent years, expanding beyond their traditional home markets.
Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said the entry into Delhi-NCR marks an important new chapter in the company's growth journey.
“NCR is one of India's largest and most dynamic real estate markets, and we have been deliberate in identifying the right opportunity to establish our presence here,” Puravankara said.
The project, which has a saleable potential of 4.57 million sq ft, will be developed through Puravankara's subsidiary Prudential Housing and Infrastructure Development Ltd.
The proposed township is planned as an integrated industrial and urban ecosystem.
Puravankara's entry into NCR comes after Mumbai-based luxury home developer Oberoi Realty Ltd recently made a strong debut in Gurugram, with ₹8,109 crore of sales bookings from the launch of Three Sixty North, its maiden project in the NCR.
“Greater Noida offers the combination of scale, infrastructure momentum and long-term demand that we look for when entering a new geography. With a ₹5,200 crore development opportunity, this is a meaningful first step towards building a strong presence in NCR while remaining disciplined in our approach to capital deployment and growth,” Puravankara added.
At 1:02 pm on Tuesday, shares of Puravankara traded at ₹216.50 apiece on the BSE, up 0.6%.
The Greater Noida land acquisition is the developer's largest land deal so far this fiscal year. Including this acquisition, Puravankara's FY27 business development across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru spans 10.74 million sq ft of saleable area and an estimated gross development value of ₹14,100 crore.
Puravankara will pursue new business development opportunities through a mix of outright acquisitions and joint development agreements as it selectively expands into new geographies.
“Greater Noida has seen substantial growth in sales and prices in recent times. The industrial policy of the Uttar Pradesh government has prompted many MNCs to set up their factories that has also propelled residential growth. The Jewar airport, of course, has added to this momentum,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman at property advisory Anarock Group.
NCR competition
For years, the NCR market was dominated by regional developers, as outside players stayed away amid perceptions of difficult approvals, a lack of transparency and an investor-dependent market.
“This has changed. There is better transparency, as a result of which most of the developers entering NCR are listed, established firms who want to expand and become pan-India players,” Kumar added.
Gurugram retained its position as the largest residential market in Delhi-NCR in the January-June period of 2026, accounting for 50% of new residential launches and 42% of total home sales, while Noida and Greater Noida consolidated their position as the region's second-largest housing market with 35% of total sales and 28% of new launches, according to a Knight Frank India report.