Puravankara eyes up to ₹2,000 cr capex, PE backing to become a ‘national player’

Puravankara's rival, Signature Global, which started with affordable housing projects costing ₹15-30 lakh ventured into mid-income housing priced at ₹45 lakh and above in 2020. In 2024, it launched its first two premium projects—Deluxe–DXP at Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram and Titanium SPR at Southern Peripheral Road, Gurugram. Both projects, that were priced at ₹3.5-5.5 crore saw good sales, Mint reported earlier. Macrotech Developers Ltd has also planned to transition away from entry-level housing towards the “upper end of the mid-income and beyond" segment, Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO of Macrotech, said in the second quarter earnings call. “As a consequence of that, we will be moving from about 85-90% of our sales coming from lower mid-income and entry-level housing to 50%, obviously, over a period of 3 years," he said.