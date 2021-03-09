After nearly three decades, Bengaluru-based real estate firm Puravankara Ltd is returning to Mumbai with a premium residential project launch in suburban Chembur.

The project ‘Purva Clermont’ will be the third project under the developer’s luxury portfolio World Home Collection. The first two projects under this label were launched in Bengaluru and Chennai.

The project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), in which Puravankara has invested around Rs450 crore, is on a 2.25-acre land parcel and will have five towers—four residential buildings with 233 units and one commercial office building.

The two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments are priced between Rs2 crore and Rs6 crore. Construction of the project will begin in three months and it is expected to be completed in four years.

“We are planning to launch another residential project in Thane (peripheral Mumbai) under our Provident brand, of around 1.8 million sq ft, and one more in Pune," said Ashish R. Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara Ltd.

Provident Housing in Puravankara’s mid-income housing project.

The last few months have witnessed a steady growth in Mumbai’s luxury housing segment, which is indicative of a shift in the post-pandemic consumer behaviour, the company said on Tuesday.

Leveraging this shift and latent demand, Puravankara believes this is the right time to bring their ultra-luxury World Home Collection homes to Mumbai, it said.

“…We strongly believe that the current landscape is ideal for us to strengthen our presence in Mumbai, which is one of the largest growing real-estate markets in the country. Our new project will be an extension of our larger vision and a step towards creating a new landmark in the city of dreams. On a personal note, I am happy to see our foray back into Mumbai, where it all began in 1975," said Puravankara.

Puravankara has multiple land parcels in western India, namely MMR and Pune and is planning to steadily grow its project portfolio outside its core property market, Bengaluru.

