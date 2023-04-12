Puravankara shares rise nearly 3% after strong Q4 update2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:39 PM IST
- The company achieved its highest ever sales value of ₹1,007 crore as compared to ₹831 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The shares of the real estate company Puravankara rose by almost 3 per cent on Wednesday on after the company reported 21 per cent rise in sales value on yearly basis in the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×