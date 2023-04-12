Puravankara shares rise nearly 3% after strong Q4 update

“We have achieved the highest ever annual and quarterly sales of any financial year since inception, with Q4 sales of Rs. 1,007 crores and FY23 sales at a record high of Rs. 3,107 crores. The Company has consistently experienced growth during FY23, indicating our sustained efforts towards gaining market share. Despite maintaining a strong pace of sales growth, our unwavering commitment to execution, prompt delivery, and customer satisfaction remains at the forefront of our priorities. We expect our pre-sales growth momentum to continue, driven by a healthy pipeline of new launches of 14 million sqft in coming quarters," said Ashish Puravankara, MD.