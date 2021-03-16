Purdue Pharma owners increase settlement offer to $4.28 billion
- Money from Sackler family members is key piece of Purdue restructuring plan proposed Monday
The family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP agreed to pay roughly $4.28 billion—a larger sum than previously promised—to resolve lawsuits accusing it of helping to fuel the opioid epidemic.
The payment from members of the Sackler family is part of a larger restructuring plan filed Monday night in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., that is intended to get Purdue out of chapter 11.
