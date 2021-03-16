Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Purdue Pharma owners increase settlement offer to $4.28 billion

Purdue Pharma owners increase settlement offer to $4.28 billion

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn. Purdue Pharma, which helped revolutionize the prescription painkiller business with its drug OxyContin, is proposing a path to emerge from bankruptcy that calls for it to be transformed into a public trust funneling profits into the fight against the nation's intractable opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
3 min read . 01:31 PM IST JONATHAN RANDLES, The Wall Street Journal

  • Money from Sackler family members is key piece of Purdue restructuring plan proposed Monday

The family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP agreed to pay roughly $4.28 billion—a larger sum than previously promised—to resolve lawsuits accusing it of helping to fuel the opioid epidemic.

The payment from members of the Sackler family is part of a larger restructuring plan filed Monday night in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., that is intended to get Purdue out of chapter 11.

