Purdue Pharma to plead guilty, pay $8.3 bn over opioid probes

The settlement is likely to boost Purdue’s effort to move past claims it helped spark a public-health crisis over opioids with its marketing of OxyContin. Yet the company still faces thousands of civil claims by local and state officials, for which Purdue has proposed a separate $10 billion settlement. Governments are seeking reimbursement from Purdue and others for tax dollars spent coping with the crisis, which led to over 200,000 US overdose deaths and chronic addiction.