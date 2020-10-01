PureTech appoints Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on board

Bengaluru: PureTech Health Plc, a US-based biopharmaceutical firm, has appointed Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson of Biocon Ltd, to its board of directors.

Driven by a commitment to provide access to life-saving medicines worldwide, Mazumdar-Shaw brings extensive experience in biotherapeutics, strategic leadership, financial and business development and a dedication to improving patients’ lives to PureTech’s board of industry leaders, the company said in a statement.

“Kiran is a tremendously successful entrepreneur in healthcare and widely recognised as one of the most powerful and influential women in business. She also has a keen interest in improving the health of people around the world," said Christopher Viehbacher, chairman of PureTech. “Kiran brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to PureTech’s board as we enter this next exciting chapter of growth."

PureTech is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company to develop and and commercialise differentiated medicines for serious diseases.

“I am thrilled to join the luminaries on PureTech’s board at a time when the company is poised for rapid growth building on the many successes of recent years," Mazumdar-Shaw said. “With a unique and extremely productive approach towards the development of new medicines, the PureTech team has developed an impressive track record of pioneering new therapies, all of which could be transformational across a number of fields."

On joining the board, she will become a member of the board's Remuneration and Nomination Committees, the statement said.

Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer, PureTech, “Kiran is an entrepreneur and visionary who is credited with the conception, development and success of a highly respected and important biopharma enterprise. Her proven track record of entrepreneurial ingenuity and integrity along with her demonstrated business leadership position her as an excellent addition to PureTech’s board of industry leaders."

