Purplle gives Ivy Cap Ventures 22x return with new investment

“We have invested in Purplle.com from our Fund 1 and Fund 2. When we first invested in Purplle in 2015, we were confident that digital would disrupt and redefine the beauty industry in India. With an initial investment of ₹15 crore from our Fund 1 growing by manifolds to ₹330 crore, our partnership has been rewarding. We continue to believe in the growth of the company and therefore we have retained our stake for Fund 2," said Vikram Gupta, founder & managing partner at IvyCap Ventures.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}