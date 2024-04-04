That said, Purplle’s focus will remain online, from where it earns about 99% of its revenue, Taneja said. "I would say starting our own stores is probably at an experimental stage. We will see how it plays out," he added. Stocking inventory for offline is "very different" from online, and the company needed to keep profitability in mind, he said. "We need to learn the ways of running an offline business and set up the process. Once we are comfortable with that and we know how to make it profitable, we will expand further," he added.