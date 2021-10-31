The e-commerce company on Friday had announced the raising of around USD 75 million (about ₹555 crore) in a funding round led by private equity fund Kedaara at an enterprise valuation of USD 630 million ( ₹4,662 crore)
E-commerce firm Purplle, which deals in beauty and personal care products, is planning to go for an initial public offering (IPO) in 3-4 years after scaling up business with a target growth of around 80 per cent year-on-year, a top official of the company said.
The announcement from the company follows after its competitor Nykaa got listed last week.
"Beauty is a business of momentum. As you build momentum and get to a larger scale, your cost becomes smaller and you become a profitable franchise. It's not the right time for us to continuously look at our costs.
"Right time for us is to continue to build momentum, keep growing at 80 per cent year-on-year. In 3-4 years, we will be like a mammoth potentially going for an IPO," Puplle co-founder and CEO Manish Taneja told PTI.
The company on Friday had announced the raising of around USD 75 million (about ₹555 crore) in a funding round led by private equity fund Kedaara at an enterprise valuation of USD 630 million ( ₹4,662 crore).
The company will use the fund to grow six-eight times in the next five years through both organic and inorganic businesses.
Taneja said the company is investing in marketing which is a big expenditure on profit and loss but it's get paid from the business.
He said the company wants to increase its share in about USD 20-billion Indian beauty market.