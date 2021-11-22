Purplle.com closes $65 million Series D funding from Premji Invest

India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) said the Indian e-commerce market is expected to more than double to $111.40 billion by 2025 from $46.2 billion in 2020. Much of this growth has been triggered by an increase in Internet and smartphone penetration. Indian e-commerce will grow at a 27% CAGR over 2019-24, with grocery and fashion/apparel likely to be the key drivers of incremental growth. Avendus, an analytics firm added that the global beauty and personal care market is expected to become a $725 billion market by 2025.