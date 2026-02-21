New Delhi: Global tech giant IBM is sharply focusing on increasing its role in the Indian technology ecosystem, with a targeted three-year plan to offer generative AI-based services and integration especially for public services.
‘Pursuing three-year plan for India as top growth market for IBM’
SummaryIBM is amplifying its presence in India's tech landscape with a three-year plan centered on generative AI for public services. The firm is focusing on middleware solutions and sector-specific AI models while avoiding consumer applications and foundational AI development.
