PV sales may stage a quick comeback

While the second wave is a matter of great concern for the industry, the learnings from last year have been that automakers don’t need to make plans for a six-to-nine-month period and should see it month by month, said Tarun Garg, executive director, Hyundai Motor India.“If we had gone by the assessment of auto sales post covid from experts, we would not have been at this level and would have cut production and resources. We were optimistic, and that is important. I think customer demand should continue," said Garg.

