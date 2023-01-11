PV Sindhu bows out of Malaysia Open after losing to Carolina Marin of Spain

PV Sindhu bows out of Malaysia Open after losing to Carolina Marin of Spain1 min read . 03:24 PM IST
- Sindhu returned from a five-month injury lay-off as top Indian shuttlers at the Malaysia Open which began from Tuesday.
Indian badminton star player and double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on 11 January bowed out from the first round of the Malaysia Open 2023 after losing to three-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain.
Despite giving a good fight, the the World No 7 (Sindhu) lost against World No 9 (Carolina Marin) 21-12, 10-21, 21-15.
Last seen in in action at the Commonwealth Games in August, Sindhu won the gold medal in the multi-nation event. Though she suffered hamstring injury and following this, she had to withdraw from all the other remaining tournaments in 2022.
As per records, Marlin had won the last three encounters against the Indian shuttler and also boasts of a better 9-5 head-to-head record.
In other matches in the Malaysia Open 2023, India's Prannoy HS and Stawik-Chirag duo progressed into the pre-quarters, while Malvika Bansod and Ashwini-Shikha duo were defeated.
The Satwik-Chirag duo defeated South Korean duo Choi-Kim 21-16, 21-13, while Prannoy HS defeated Lakshya Sen 22-24, 21-12, 21-18.
With agency inputs.
