PVR builds on luxury formats with new ICE THEATERS

“We identified this format as one that we could bring to India in order to encourage audiences to come watch films on the big screen. The luxury segment is currently less than 10% of our overall portfolio but will be an important part of our growth story, going forward," Sanjeev Bijli, joint managing director, PVR Ltd said in an interview. The company has already identified Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune as markets where the ICE THEATERS will come up by next year, after which the company will take a call on future plans. Average ticket prices for cinemas in this format will be 20% higher than regular ones, Bijli said. These could range from Rs. 450-500 on weekends and Rs. 250-400 on weekdays. The technology will require around Rs. 1.8 crore for deployment per cinema.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}