NEW DELHI : Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas has launched a customized cleaning and disinfecting solution for commercial and residential segments under a new business vertical V-Pristine. The brand is currently available in Delhi-NCR (Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad) with 1,000 plus residences and offices across 46 cities covered in the first phase of trials over six months, said the company that now aims to expand the services to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The chain will be launching its own app and website from which customers can book the service.

V-Pristine offers services including polishing of marble and wooden flooring, upholstery and carpet shampooing, leather cleaning and protection, disinfection and sanitization, deep cleaning of personal and professional spaces and others for residential and commercial customers.

The personalized sanitization vertical originated from the cleaning services the chain had extended to its employees during the pandemic capitalizing on its housekeeping staff, advanced ULV (ultra low volume) machines and medical grade disinfectants. But considering cleaning homes, residences and offices requires a different set of skills, and equipment than maintaining cinemas, PVR has partnered with brands such as Diversey, TASKI, Dyson, 3M and Bosch, that will help in providing certified chemicals and tools, and invest in training and certification of the staff.

V-Pristine has also partnered with community app MyGate to list all its offerings on the latter’s home services. The company will also work with MyGate and communities on its platform to offer its services for residents through engagement programmes, such as sampling drives and community contests.

“With this initiative, we hope to cater to the growing demand for safety and hygiene products and services that meet the highest standards. Customer attitudes, behaviour and purchasing habits are changing as the world steps into the new normal and many of these new ways will persist post-pandemic. With change comes the opportunity to create new things. With this initiative, we also aim to generate employment opportunities for hospitality professionals and new skill development of our existing staff," Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer, PVR Ltd said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.