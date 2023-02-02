Home / Companies / News /  PVR Cinemas launches multiplex within Chennai airport complex
NEW DELHI: PVR Cinemas has launched of a five-screen property at PVR Aerohub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the first multiplex in the country to be housed within an airport complex. The cinema will serve the entertainment needs for arriving and departing passengers besides benefiting residents in the neighbourhood, the company said in a statement.

With this launch, PVR Cinemas will have 12 properties in Chennai and 77 screens while consolidating its foothold in Tamil Nadu with 88 screens across 14 properties. Its screen count in south India will grow to 328 in 53 properties.

The airport cinema has a seating capacity of 1155 and is equipped with 2K RGB+ laser projectors, digital stereoscopic projection and advanced Dolby Atmos high-definition immersive audio.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our 14th property in Tamil Nadu and mark our entry in the fast-evolving, transit-oriented development projects in the country. In keeping with the times and the ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are committed to bringing movie watching experiences to consumers in every part of the country. Entertainment forms an integral part of our daily lives and today’s consumers are cash-rich, time-poor. So, there is no better way for transit passengers to make best use of their spare time, than to watch movies," Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR Ltd, said in a statement.

With this opening, PVR has managed 908 screens at 182 properties in 78 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director, PVR Ltd, said that setting up a cinema next to the airport is strategic as the company aims to provide movie experience to passengers who might arrive at Chennai airport early to catch their flights or wait for a delayed flight while making effective use of their leisure time they have at their disposal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
