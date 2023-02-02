PVR Cinemas launches multiplex within Chennai airport complex
The cinema will serve the entertainment needs for arriving and departing passengers besides benefiting residents in the neighborhood.
NEW DELHI: PVR Cinemas has launched of a five-screen property at PVR Aerohub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the first multiplex in the country to be housed within an airport complex. The cinema will serve the entertainment needs for arriving and departing passengers besides benefiting residents in the neighbourhood, the company said in a statement.
