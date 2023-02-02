PVR Cinemas launches multiplex within Chennai airport complex

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our 14th property in Tamil Nadu and mark our entry in the fast-evolving, transit-oriented development projects in the country. In keeping with the times and the ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are committed to bringing movie watching experiences to consumers in every part of the country. Entertainment forms an integral part of our daily lives and today’s consumers are cash-rich, time-poor. So, there is no better way for transit passengers to make best use of their spare time, than to watch movies," Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR Ltd, said in a statement.