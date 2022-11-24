PVR Cinemas open Kerala's biggest 12-screen superplex at Lulu mall

To strengthen its foothold across markets, PVR Cinemas on Thursday announced the opening of its first and biggest 12-screen superplex in the city of Kerala at Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram. The operation for this cinema will commence on December 5, 2022. The new property is served in a luxuriously palatial setting with the highest standard of entertainment making it the city’s most advanced cinema.
As per the regulatory filing, the 12- screen property is an innovative excellence; hosting international formats like IMAX and 4DX, 2 of PVR’s luxury formats, LUXE intended for an audience segment that desires a great and exclusive experience. The other 8 screens provide the utmost comfort with last-row recliners.
Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman, and Managing Director, LuLu Group International said, “We are really excited to welcome PVR and especially the first Superplex in Kerala to our flagship Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram. We have always believed in setting new benchmarks, and this new PVR Superplex with IMAX will further strengthen our position as the top leisure destination for the residents and tourists in the capital city. The movie lovers of Thiruvananthapuram have been waiting eagerly for the launch of PVR and I am sure it will be a Super Hit from day one."
Also, strategically located close to the Trivandrum International Airport, the property has a seating capacity of 1739 audiences and is the first superplex in state of Kerala equipped with plush recliner seats for enhanced comfort and 2K RGB+ Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp and bright images. Additionally, the audis are equipped with advanced Dolby 7.1 immersive audio and Next-Gen 3D technology. Each element in the multi-format auditoriums is designed to create a powerful impact to make the movie-going experience truly extra-large.
Notably, this will be PVR’s fourth superplex format in the country after its success in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Noida.
With this 12-screen superplex launch, PVR Cinemas has now augmented its presence in the city of Thiruvananthapuram with 14 screens across 2 properties and consolidated its foothold in Kerala with 27 screens in 4 properties and 311 screens across 50 properties in South.
Accordingly, PVR strengthens its growth momentum in FY 2022-23 with 876 screens at 176 properties in 76 cities (India and Sri Lanka).
On BSE, PVR shares closed at ₹1,821.50 apiece up by ₹32.85 or 1.84%.
.