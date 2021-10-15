PVR Cinemas to live screen ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

In May, ratings agency Crisil had said, for multiplexes, the second wave will push recovery to next fiscal. It added that multiplex operators (which account for almost half of the industry’s revenue), are expected to have cash losses in this fiscal, too. "They had bled ₹900 crore in fiscal 2021, compared with a cash profit of ₹785 crore in FY2019-20," Nitesh Jain, Director, CRISIL Ratings said.