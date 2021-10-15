Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PVR Cinemas to live screen ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

PVR Cinemas will screen the matches across 75 cinemas in over 35 cities.
2 min read . 03:54 PM IST Varuni Khosla

  • PVR will screen all matches to be played by India as well as the semi-finals and finals across its 75 cinemas 

NEW DELHI: PVR Cinemas on Friday said it has signed a deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to screen some live matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 across the country. 

The cinema chain will screen all matches to be played by India as well as the semi-finals and finals across its 75 cinemas in over 35 cities.

In some states, cinemas are still operating under restricted capacity and hours. States like Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka are the only exceptions that are allowing cinemas to function at 100% capacity. Screening, the company said, will further help bring back audiences.

Gautam Dutta, CEO of the company said, “Movie watching and cricket watching in India are a shared entertainment experience. They complement each other."

Earlier this week, multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd said it will screen team India's matches in ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in its theatres as well. Inox had said it will have differential pricing for its live matches depending on the market could be anywhere from 200 in a tier 3 city to 500 in the bigger metros.

The pandemic has put a big strain on multiplex chains across the country with many being shut down for an extended period of time due to covid-19 protocols. In July, PVR had announced that it posted a net loss of 225.73 crore in the April-June quarter.

In May, ratings agency Crisil had said, for multiplexes, the second wave will push recovery to next fiscal. It added that multiplex operators (which account for almost half of the industry’s revenue), are expected to have cash losses in this fiscal, too. "They had bled 900 crore in fiscal 2021, compared with a cash profit of 785 crore in FY2019-20," Nitesh Jain, Director, CRISIL Ratings said.

