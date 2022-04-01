PVR discontinues 23 screens due to lease expiry with Cineline

Currently, PVR has stolen the limelight in the entertainment industry as it will merge Inox Leisure with its ambit. The merger will be carried in a share exchange (“swap") ratio where 3 equity shares of PVR will be swapped for 10 equity shares of INOX. The amalgamation will bring together two of India’s best cinema brands to deliver an unparalleled consumer experience with a network of more than 1500 screens.

