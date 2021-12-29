PVR increases movie ticket prices by 50% in Telangana

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As on date PVR operates 62 screens across 11 properties in the state of Telangana.
On Wednesday, PVR shares have shed 1.89% to close at ₹1,260.95 apiece on NSE. In the past one week, the scrip has fallen 5.62% amid renewed restrictions in the wake of coronavirus variant.
Shares of multiplex chain operator PVR declined up to 2% on Wednesday following an order to close cinemas in the national capital amid rising number of Covid cases.
Amid a spike in Covid cases various states have imposed restrictions including closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport.
"Delhi government's decision to shut down theatres and multiplexes will certainly hit the revenues of these businesses. The greater concern is whether other governments too will follow suit as the Omicron variant spreads. There is a view gaining ground that the Omicron variant is less virulent, though fast-spreading, and therefore, might be indicating the imminent end of the pandemic. If this turns out to be true, the closure of theatres and multiplexes may be short-lived and stock prices will bounce back," V K Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.
