PVR Inox launches standalone IMAX property in Delhi

New Delhi: Multiplex chain PVR Inox has launched a standalone IMAX theatre in Delhi’s Priya Cinema, a popular landmark in the city and one of the first PVR properties in the country. Unlike other IMAX cinemas that are housed along with regular formats, this is the first time that an IMAX theatre is taking over an individual single screen cinema. Tickets to the 316-seater will be priced anywhere between ₹350 and ₹600 depending upon the film, day and show timing. Two other such properties are slated to come up, in Delhi’s Paras Cinema and Mumbai’s Eros Cinema.

