Business News/ Companies / News/  PVR Inox loss widens to Rs. 136.6 crore in Q1 as general elections, IPL hurt business

PVR Inox loss widens to Rs. 136.6 crore in Q1 as general elections, IPL hurt business

Lata Jha

  • Despite minor successes such as Munjya, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and Srikanth, the quarter was mostly dull. Revenue from the sale of movie tickets fell by 14.5% year-on-year, while food and beverage sales dropped by 6.1%.

The company opened 50 new screens and closed 14 underperforming ones during the quarter, for a net addition of 36.

Multiplex chain PVR Inox saw its loss widen to 136.6 crore in the first quarter of FY25, from Rs. 44.1 crore a year ago. Admissions in cinemas fell by 10.4% to 30.4 million as the Lok Sabha elections and the Indian Premier League caused filmmakers to postpone big releases.

Despite minor successes such as Munjya, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and Srikanth, the quarter was mostly dull. Revenue from the sale of movie tickets fell by 14.5% from the first quarter of FY24, while food and beverage sales dipped by 6.1%.

The general elections in April and May were the second-longest in India's history at 44 days. This prompted many producers to postpone film releases, resulting in 13% fewer films released in the quarter than in the same period last year.

Also read: Can PVR Inox script a turnaround?

PVR Inox said in a statement, “The number of blockbusters also declined sharply this quarter, with only three films crossing the 100-crore mark compared to seven last year. Last year's writer and actor strikes impacted Hollywood releases, but we expect a significant improvement in the Hollywood lineup in the second half of FY25."

The company opened 50 new screens and closed 14 underperforming ones during the quarter, for a net addition of 36. It now has 1,754 screens in 361 cinemas across 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

All eyes on Kalki

Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR INOX Ltd, said in a statement, “With Kalki's continued success and a promising lineup ahead across languages, Q2 has begun on a positive note. There are no significant events expected in the near future to disrupt the release schedule. Additionally, Hollywood is expected to bounce back, as the effects of the writer and actor strikes are beginning to diminish. We anticipate a significantly improved performance in the remaining three quarters of the current fiscal year."

Also read: PVR Inox needs more than just Kalki in a slow blockbuster year

Released at the end of June, Kalki 2898 AD, a period drama starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, contributed nearly 16% to the quarterly box office in just four days, PVR Inox said.

Upcoming Hindi movies include Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao; Deva starring Shahid Kapoor; Jigra starring Alia Bhatt; Bhool Bhulaiya 3 starring Kartik Aryan; Singham Again starring Ajay Devgan; and Baby John starring Varun Dhawan. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, GOAT starring Vijay Thalapathy, and Kanguva starring Suriya are other big titles scheduled for the coming months.

Also read: Multiplex chains renegotiate rentals, capex terms as business dives

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
