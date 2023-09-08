Multiplex chain PVR Inox has launched its second standalone IMAX theatre in Delhi’s Paras Cinema at Nehru Place. This launch marks the opening of the fifth IMAX in Delhi and the second standalone IMAX theatre in India.

With this opening, the new cinema will take PVR INOX’s foothold in New Delhi to a total of 27 cinemas across 108 screens and its presence in North India to a total of 457 screens in 103 properties.

“It is a proud moment for us to finally re-open Paras Cinema right in the heart of south Delhi after a gap of 15 years. This opening also marks the launch of the second standalone IMAX theatre in India, after Priya. We are happy that we were able to play our part in remodeling one of the largest single screen theatres in Delhi into a modern- day truly immersive cinematic experience like IMAX living up to the expectations of today’s insightful audience," Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR Inox said in a statement.

Last month, PVR Inox had opened its first standalone IMAX theatre at Priya Cinema, a popular landmark in New Delhi and one of the first PVR properties in the country. Unlike other IMAX cinemas that are housed along with regular formats, this is the first time that an IMAX theatre is taking over an individual single screen cinema. Tickets to the 316-seater will be priced anywhere between ₹350 and ₹600 depending upon the film, day and show timing. Another such property is slated to come up, in Mumbai’s Eros Cinema.

PVR Inox operates 230 premium screens across the country and the investment per screen ranges from ₹3 crore to ₹8 crore.

IMAX offers a 70-mm motion picture film format, and projection system, wherein screen image width is greater than the height of a screen. The American film industry makes at least 20 films per year in the IMAX format. Local Indian films, across languages, too are increasingly taking to the same. Over the past few months, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa were released in the format.