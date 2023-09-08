PVR Inox opens second standalone IMAX theatre1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST
The new cinema will take PVR INOX’s foothold in New Delhi to a total of 27 cinemas across 108 screens and its presence in North India to a total of 457 screens in 103 properties.
Multiplex chain PVR Inox has launched its second standalone IMAX theatre in Delhi’s Paras Cinema at Nehru Place. This launch marks the opening of the fifth IMAX in Delhi and the second standalone IMAX theatre in India.
