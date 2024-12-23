PVR INOX rejigs media biz, appoints Chief Sales Officer Shalu Sabharwal as head

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX Ltd on Monday announced a restructuring of its ₹600 crore media business, naming Chief Sales Officer Shalu Sabharwal as the leader of initiatives to focus on deepening market connections and driving growth across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sabharwal will take the lead in making strategic changes to bolster media business by leveraging a team of industry experts who will take charge of business development across India, PVR INOX said in a statement.

"Her extensive experience and strategic vision make her the ideal leader to guide this transformation. By bringing in industry experts and focusing on key areas like data-driven decision-making and sponsorship opportunities, we are positioning PVR INOX as a dominant force in the media business," PVR INOX CEO- Revenue & Operations, Gautam Dutta said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the newly revamped structure, regional heads Gaurav Shukla, Sharda Ganti, Rajesh Makhija and Shalini Marianathan will spearhead efforts in their respective markets, the company said.

They will work alongside new appointees in leadership roles such as Saurabh Bhambri and Traptika Chauhan, who bring fresh insights from their experience at Paytm, it added.

"This restructuring marks a significant step in the company's strategy to solidify its position in the competitive media landscape and enhance its ability to connect brands with PVR INOX's vast audience," the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company further said it plans to leverage advanced data analytics to make more informed decisions and improve operational efficiency with an emphasis on deeper data planning.

Moreover, it is looking to outsource key markets to skilled candidates, which will help expand their reach and impact, and is also putting a greater emphasis on both online and offline media platforms to ensure maximum visibility for its brand and clients, the company added.

"Furthermore, a focused approach on sponsorships and naming rights will open new avenues for monetisation, allowing PVR INOX to tap into lucrative opportunities and create long-term partnerships," the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}