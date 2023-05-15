PVR Inox to shut 50 screens in 6 months

PVR Inox to shut 50 screens in 6 months2 min read 15 May 2023, 11:11 PM IST
The firm has taken an accelerated charge of the depreciation in its books and written off the WDV (written down value) of assets.
NEW DELHI : The newly merged PVR Inox entity plans to shut down approximately 50 cinema screens over the next six months. These properties are loss-making, or housed in malls which have reached the end of their life cycle with little hope of revival, the company said while announcing its quarterly results on Monday.
