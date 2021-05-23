NEW DELHI : Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas has announced free vaccination of all its employees across the country as it grapples with the indefinite shutdown of movie theatres in view of the second covid-19 wave. The company said 29% of its employees and their dependents have already been vaccinated. The exhibition chain is also rolling out a care package, including a 24x7 covid helpline with on-ground response team, plasma database, oxygen concentrators, doctor on-call assistance, hospitalization and ambulance services, and food deliveries for covid-positive employees.

“With the government’s focus on nationwide vaccination, conditions will improve certainly and being direct service providers, we need to ensure complete safety of the customers along with the employees. On immediate priority we are extending medical, logistical and financial support with an on-ground covid response team at local levels," Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR said in a statement.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director, PVR Ltd, said the first quarter of calendar year 2021 had been a washout for the film business but the multiplex chain is hoping cases subside enough and government permits come in for theatres to reopen by end of June. “After cinema reopenings last year, a lot of film-makers had remained cautious and held on to films, not releasing them immediately but this time, we get the sense they will start bringing out new movies as soon as they can," Bijli added. While the chain had four new properties awaiting licences before the second wave hit, Bijli said the company will go slow on capital expenditure this year.

Combating the increase in number of films going directly to digital platforms, Bijli said even big star vehicles such as Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii and Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 had not got the kind of traction online they would have received in cinemas. “Theatres will always remain the first point of release that can determine monetization from other avenues, and producers recognize that. You don’t make films just to cover costs, you make them so that there is enough buzz and conversation around them," he added.

