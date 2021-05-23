PVR launches vaccination, covid assistance package for staff

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director, PVR Ltd, said the first quarter of calendar year 2021 had been a washout for the film business but the multiplex chain is hoping cases subside enough and government permits come in for theatres to reopen by end of June. “After cinema reopenings last year, a lot of film-makers had remained cautious and held on to films, not releasing them immediately but this time, we get the sense they will start bringing out new movies as soon as they can," Bijli added. While the chain had four new properties awaiting licences before the second wave hit, Bijli said the company will go slow on capital expenditure this year.