PVR looks to raise 800 cr in second equity fundraise since covid-19

Mumbai: India ’s largest multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Wednesday launched a so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering, aiming to raise as much as Rs800 crore by selling shares to institutional investors.

This is the second equity fundraise by the multiplex operator since the covid-19 pandemic shut down movie theatres in the country for more than six months. The Indian government allowed cinema halls to open up with restricted capacity from October onwards.

In July, PVR raised Rs300 crore from its existing shareholders through a rights issue. Its rival, Inox Leisure Ltd had raised Rs250 crore through a QIP in November.

The company has set a floor price of Rs1,495.93 per share for its latest fundraise, based on a Sebi formula for such share sales.

According to a person aware of the company’s fundraising plans, PVR is looking to sell shares to prospective investors in a price range of Rs1,422-1,440 apiece, a discount of 3.81%-2.59% to its closing price of Rs1,478 per share on the NSE on Wednesday.

“Our Company proposes to utilize the net proceeds for (i) pre-payment and/or repayment of outstanding borrowings along with interest, (ii) ongoing capital expenditure, (iii) funding suitable organic and inorganic growth opportunities, including by way of investment in our subsidiaries, (iv) meeting short term & long term working capital requirements," the company said in a offer document filed with the stock exchanges.

Investment banks Axis Capital and Kotak Mahindra Capital are advising PVR on the share sale.

As of 15 January, PVR had 835 screens in 175 cinemas in 71 cities in India and Sri Lanka with an aggregate seating capacity of approximately 1.8 lakhs seats.

In Fiscal 2020, the company earned 50.1% of its from sale of movie tickets, 27.8% from food and beverages, while advertisement income contributed to 10.9% of its total income.

