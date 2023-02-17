PVR opens first multiplex post merger with INOX
In March last year, the boards of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd, had approved an all-stock merger of the companies to create India’s largest film exhibition entity with a network of more than 1,500 screens.
New Delhi: Multiplex chain PVR Ltd has opened its first property after its merger with INOX Leisure Ltd, at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The new eight-screen multiplex makes for 299 screens in 70 properties across 25 cities in central India for the company.
