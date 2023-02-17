PVR opens first multiplex post merger with INOX

In March last year, the boards of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd, had approved an all-stock merger of the companies to create India’s largest film exhibition entity with a network of more than 1,500 screens. While existing multiplex screens will retain their brands, new cinemas opened post the merger will be branded as PVR Inox. The merged entity will be named PVR Inox Ltd. With the pandemic having devastated the film exhibition business, the post-merger revenue of the two companies fell below Rs. 1,000 crore, the limit under which companies do not have to seek approval from the antitrust regulator.