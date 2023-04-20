PVR Pic reports strong revenue2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:43 AM IST
- It is now looking to scale up the business with more independent films across languages, Bijli said.
PVR Pictures Ltd, the film distribution arm of PVR Ltd, posted revenues of nearly ₹200 crore for FY23, on the back of strong box office performances of Drishyam 2, Vikram Vedha and John Wick 4. It is now looking to scale up the business with more independent films across languages, joint managing director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×