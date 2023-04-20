PVR Pictures Ltd, the film distribution arm of PVR Ltd, posted revenues of nearly ₹200 crore for FY23, on the back of strong box office performances of Drishyam 2, Vikram Vedha and John Wick 4. It is now looking to scale up the business with more independent films across languages, joint managing director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said.

The firm, which has also produced films, has no plan to go back to production but is looking to ramp up distribution of Indian films, including Hindi and regional movies, as well as English and Japanese television animation, Bijli said.

PVR Pictures ended its production business in 2017, and went back to Its core distribution business. Initially, it had focussed only on independent English films with franchises such as Twilight and Imitation Game, as well as some French, German and foreign language movies. “We realised that the English film business was very small because we didn’t have studio films. The independent films could only reach a certain level. Then, we decided to ramp up our distribution with Hindi and regional films. We released Reliance Entertainment’s films such as Sooryavanshi, ’83 and Drishyam 2. We reached revenue of ₹200 crore and, going forward, we have a pipeline of 12 films for release till December across languages." he added. The company is also betting big on Japanese animes, after tasting success with its debut anime in August 2021. “Honestly, the popularity of anime was a chance discovery for me as I was going through social pages of PVR. I found a lot of comments from a lot of viewers asking for anime films. Our first anime was Demon Slayer Mugen Train. Frankly, I wasn’t aware of the genre at all. Now, there were way too many comments from consumers asking for this genre, so we picked up on that and I asked my team to see if we can get it. It took some time and effort, but we managed to get it. Because even the producers didn’t think India is a market for such content."

The response from Indian audiences was phenomenal.. “We were overwhelmed by the response, we did about close to $0.5 million at the box office, which is phenomenal for a foreign language movie. Some of the independent English movies didn’t do that kind of business," Bijli added.Though it had planned for release only in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru consumers from places such as Kota and Allahabad urged it to release the films in smaller cities too.