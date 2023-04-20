PVR Pic reports strong revenue

PVR Pictures ended its production business in 2017, and went back to Its core distribution business. Initially, it had focussed only on independent English films with franchises such as Twilight and Imitation Game, as well as some French, German and foreign language movies. “We realised that the English film business was very small because we didn’t have studio films. The independent films could only reach a certain level. Then, we decided to ramp up our distribution with Hindi and regional films. We released Reliance Entertainment’s films such as Sooryavanshi, ’83 and Drishyam 2. We reached revenue of ₹200 crore and, going forward, we have a pipeline of 12 films for release till December across languages." he added. The company is also betting big on Japanese animes, after tasting success with its debut anime in August 2021. “Honestly, the popularity of anime was a chance discovery for me as I was going through social pages of PVR. I found a lot of comments from a lot of viewers asking for anime films. Our first anime was Demon Slayer Mugen Train. Frankly, I wasn’t aware of the genre at all. Now, there were way too many comments from consumers asking for this genre, so we picked up on that and I asked my team to see if we can get it. It took some time and effort, but we managed to get it. Because even the producers didn’t think India is a market for such content."

