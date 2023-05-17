PVR Pictures is now PVR INOX Pictures post merger with Inox Leisure2 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 05:40 PM IST
PVR Pictures and Inox Leisure as a merged entity is operating 361 cinemas with 1,689 screens across 115 cities till the end of FY23 in India and Sri Lanka.
Leading multiplex operator PVR Pictures have been renamed as PVR INOX Pictures following a merger between PVR and Inox Leisure. This comes days after the multiplex chain operator announced that it will shut down some of the cinema screens due to accelerated depreciation on cinemas proposed to be shutdown.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×