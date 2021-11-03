PVR, Reliance announce drive-in theatre project in Mumbai

To be sure, India has been home to a few drive-in cinemas over the years such as Sunset Drive-in-Cinema in Ahmedabad, Prarthana Beach Drive-in-Theatre in Chennai, Under the Stars in Bengaluru and Gurgaon Talkies in the national capital region but these have found it tough to discover an audience so far. Most cities in India are either too warm or too cold for most of the year, and that doesn’t help the cause of open-air screenings. Drive-in is a popular concept in countries like the US, where there were nearly 330 such cinemas at last count. Apart from high ticket rates, the challenge is cinemas can’t use the same screen outdoors that they would use indoors, in a closed auditorium, because it would keep reflecting light.