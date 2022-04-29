PVR ties up with French company for premium multiplexes

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With film lovers getting used to the convenience of watching web shows and films across languages in the comfort of their homes, cinemas and multiplexes need to lure them back through luxury formats - smaller and more plush auditoriums, larger, high-tech screens and customized menus
NEW DELHI: Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas has tied up with French cinema architectural design company Ōma Cinema to design new, premium theatres for Indian audiences which will come with unique tiered balconies or ‘pods,’ similar to those in opera houses to provide safe, intimate cinema viewing experiences.
Starting with the country’s major metros, these will soon trickle down to smaller towns with ticket prices initially remaining high for these auditoriums to fall into the luxury cinema category.
“The idea is to have multiple boxes or balconies, the way you see in a sports stadium, for private movie viewing that customers can book for their friends or family," Pramod Arora, chief growth and strategy officer, PVR Ltd., told Mint. These will make for superior privacy as well as provide a movie party kind of intimate experience for groups, said Arora, adding that audiences seem to have taken to PVR’s concept of drive-in theatres quite well, where coming off a global pandemic, normal rules of assembly don’t apply and consumers feel safe and comfortable.
In November, PVR launched India’s first rooftop drive-in theatre at Jio World Drive in Mumbai in association with Reliance Jio Drive-In.
In a post-covid world where video streaming at home has commoditised the movie-viewing experience, it is crucial to have such premium strategies to incentivise viewers to visit cinemas, said Nicolas Chican, co-founder and partner, Oma Cinema. The pods or boxes can be customised to fit between two to 20 people, he added.
To be sure, movie industry experts say audiences locked up at home for more than a year due to the pandemic may need more than regular fare to be wooed back into cinemas. With film lovers getting used to the convenience of watching web shows and films across languages in the comfort of their homes, cinemas and multiplexes need to lure them back through luxury formats - smaller and more plush auditoriums, larger, high-tech screens and customized menus. While the cost is ultimately passed on to the customer, for people who are willing to spend, these formats offer a premium service and an intimate, safe, hygienic environment.