PVR to diversify into F&B post covid-19 pandemic

Sanjeev Mohanty, managing director, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Levi Strauss & Co. said brands will have to provide authentic intrinsic experiences to users going forward. With cinema and merchandising being inherently conjoined, it wouldn’t be uncommon to see a Top Gun (the upcoming Tom Cruise movie) style jacket designed by Levi’s available at PVR Saket that would give all three brands a share of the pie and help them reinvent with new and disruptive ideas, Mohanty said.