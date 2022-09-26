PVR to invest ₹350 crore, open 100 new screens in FY 20232 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 01:44 PM IST
PVR will invest up to ₹350 crore to open 100 new screens while it also expects the mega-merger with Inox Leisure to close by February 2023
PVR will invest up to ₹350 crore to open 100 new screens while it also expects the mega-merger with Inox Leisure to close by February 2023
Listen to this article
Film exhibition company PVR Cinemas will invest up to ₹350 crore to open 100 new screens in FY23, a top official said on Monday.