PVR to live stream gaming tournaments in select theatres

“We want this to be an annual affair at the least," said Kamal Gianchandani, chief of strategy, PVR Limited. “We want to grow this property on similar lines as the IPL. Think of this as the IPL of e-sports in the country. And think of theatres as the venues, akin to stadiums, for the games to be played," he added. He said that it’s too early to comment on what kind of games will be streamed in future, “but the ambition" is to foray into bigger gaming titles, allowing gamers to play from PCs etc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}