PVR, UFO Moviez jointly launch cinema air purification system

New Delhi: Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas has partnered with digital service provider UFO Moviez to announce the installation of a cinema-specific air sterilization device called UFO-Wolf AirMask to make theatres a safe experience for audiences who may still be wary of sitting with strangers in closed auditoriums in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

Developed by Kerala-based company Allabout Innovations Pvt Ltd, these are essentially small machines installed in foyers, auditoriums and washrooms of PVR properties that emit negative ions destroying protein covers of any virus or bacteria. They will allow for usage during shows, ensuring faster turnaround time, making for easy sanitization of cinema halls. UFO is the exclusive distribution partner for the product.

“Many consumers may feel hesitant or wary of returning to theatre and the idea is to let them know cinemas are safe spaces, in which we have a role to play," Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer, PVR Ltd said. He added that the product, launched on Wednesday, has already been deployed in 60% of PVR’s screens and by mid-December, will find its way to all of the company’s properties. PVR has invested around ₹9 crore in the new technology.

In a statement, Sujesh Sugunan, chairman and CEO, Allabout Innovations Pvt Ltd, said Wolf AirMask when placed in a theatre will ensure that the air inside the auditorium neutralizes virus, bacteria, dust and odour, working better with air-conditioning and providing a safe ambience for people of all ages.

Kapil Agarwal, joint managing director, UFO Moviez India Ltd., said the technology company that is always looking to innovate, realised that the need of the hour during the pandemic was to keep cinemas safe so audiences could come back in significant numbers. Apart from PVR, UFO is also working with other multiplex chains besides schools and industries to deploy the sterilization product.

